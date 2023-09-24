Celebrating the 'vibrant' refugee community in Nashville: the InterNASHonal Night Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Our goal is that the guests recognize and celebrate just how vibrant the immigrant and refugee community in Nashville is, and find some new favorite restaurants along the way," Lisa Sherman Luna, executive director of Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC), said.

20 local international restaurants were featured at the TIRRC's InterNASHonal Night Market Saturday night.

The market showcases immigrant and refugee owned businesses throughout Nashville.

This cross-cultural event is meant to encourage and build on the mission of the TIRRC, which is to "build a more welcoming Tennessee where everyone belongs," Sherman Luna said.

"TIRRC envisions a stronger, more inclusive Tennessee where people of all nationalities, immigration statuses, and racial identities can belong and thrive," she continued.

If you missed the night market and want to experience a different sliver of culture with the TIRRC, in October they are celebrating the fashion and food of the African diaspora, including Somalia, Columbia, Ethiopia, and more with the Diaspora Fashion Show.