Celebrating Trisha Yearwood’s 25th Opry Anniversary with special concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Celebrate Trisha Yearwood’s 25th Opry Anniversary with a whole lotta girl power!

An all-female lineup featuring Trisha, Terri Clark, Suzy Bogguss, Pam Tillis, Jeannie Seely and more will take the stage at the Opry on Wednesday, March 13.

Tickets and more details can be found here.