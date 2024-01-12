Watch Now
Celebrating Tuwanda Coleman after four decades at NewsChannel 5

Posted at 11:59 AM, Jan 12, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — She's been part of the NewsChannel 5 family for more than four decades!

Now Tuwanda Coleman is saying goodbye to her storied career and entering into retirement.

From her beginnings as part of the station's production crew to her memorable career producing and reporting for Talk of the Town.

This week we looked back at everything from her favorite guests to the dozens of interns she mentored over the decades.

Tuwanda Coleman talks about some of her favorite guests on Talk of the Town

Tuwanda and Ms. Cheap share their favorite memories together

Dr. Craig Prior shares his memories working with Tuwanda Coleman for 30 years

Behind the scenes: How Tuwanda Coleman mentored dozens of interns

Join us in the video player above for a special Talk of The Town episode as we continue to look back at her four decades of dedication.


Carrie and Amy recommend:

Nashville artist's colorful crayon craft has been a true gift

“Austin Pollack shows us the really cool art of Nashville artist, Herb Williams, whose work is featured all over the world. What really caught my attention was his story of being lost and found through his work after a personal tragedy. Heartbreaking and beautiful."

-Carrie Sharp

" I loved the Crayon Artist story that Austin Pollack shared on NC5 This Morning at 9. He finds peace and therapy in immersing into his creativity, which helps him deal with emotional pain, I thought his art and his heart were beautiful."

-Amy Watson

Care what happens