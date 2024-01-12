Celebrating Tuwanda Coleman after four decades at NewsChannel 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — She's been part of the NewsChannel 5 family for more than four decades!
Now Tuwanda Coleman is saying goodbye to her storied career and entering into retirement.
From her beginnings as part of the station's production crew to her memorable career producing and reporting for Talk of the Town.
This week we looked back at everything from her favorite guests to the dozens of interns she mentored over the decades.
Take a look...
Tuwanda Coleman talks about some of her favorite guests on Talk of the Town
Tuwanda and Ms. Cheap share their favorite memories together
Dr. Craig Prior shares his memories working with Tuwanda Coleman for 30 years
Behind the scenes: How Tuwanda Coleman mentored dozens of interns
Join us in the video player above for a special Talk of The Town episode as we continue to look back at her four decades of dedication.
