Celebrating Veronica Marable Johnson for her outstanding hospitality in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Standing out in a crowd in Music City isn't always easy. After all, we're in a town filled with stars both big and small.

Many of those "stars" work in hospitality here in Nashville.

Meet Veronica Marable Johnson. This week she's celebrating eight years with the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. In talking to her, you can feel her heart for people.

She leads a wonderful team at the Chamber, assisting businesses big and small around the area. Johnson was nominated by a visitor from California, attending an event put on by Johnson's team.

Unfortunately, that visitor had a medical emergency, but Johnson came to their rescue. She ushered the guest to a ride share to get to their car and stayed in touch with them during an ER visit to provide comfort. It's just who she is and part of what she tells me makes Music City so special.

"Hospitality is...the engine, it's the heartbeat, it's the secret sauce," said Johnson.

It was wonderful getting to visit the area chamber, and meet so many faces that help Nashville stand out in a sea of cities trying to make an impression with visitors from out of town. Johnson has helped do that, and it's why she is a Music City Hitmakers winner!

