From big moments to the minuscule: Vicki Yates remembers her 30 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Day after day, year after year, Nashvillians have come to depend on Vicki Yates.

Not just for her steady, credible voice on the anchor desk, her weekly 'School Patrol' reports, her coverage of special events and breaking stories, or even her unfailing support of nonprofits.

Viewers depend on that smile. It's a warmth and authenticity she embodies so consistently, it amazes everyone around her. I've told people I've never worked with anyone so unflappable, and so consistently pleasant. I asked Vicki — how does she do it?

"It's very important to me to be a normal person, to be the best person I can be," she said. "I wanted to be who I am."

In 33 years at NewsChannel 5, Vicki has covered just about every story and along the way, earning multiple accolades, including six Emmy Awards — and perhaps her biggest brag: five Tennesseee State Fair Cow Milking Championships.

Of course, Vicki is versatile: providing a reassuring voice when Nashville needed it most, like the 1998 tornado outbreak. She was at the salon when she first saw the incoming threat on her stylist's TV.

"I saw it. She had the TV on and I said, 'Oh my God.' And she said — 'Well come on, let me get started — ' and I said 'No! I've got to go!' ... and I got in the car and drove. When I got here, it was chaos. It was the first time I ever remember doing something like that or going through anything like that. It was scary, but people were depending on us to get things done. And I'll tell you, when NewsChannel 5 has an emergency, everybody kicks in."

Everyone — anchors included — had to get to safety. That meant reporting from the basement of NC5's James Robertson Parkway building.

While Vicki recalls big stories like that, one story, in particular, will remain a personal and professional highlight.

In October of 2011, a rare invitation to the White House for a sit-down, one-on-one interview with then-President Barack Obama.

"The next thing I know is I have a hand on my shoulder and he said, 'Hi Vicki, I'm Barack!'" Vicki said, "He came in from behind, and I didn't know and nobody said anything!"

They made small talk as Obama had his microphone adjusted.

"I'm sitting next to him. We're talking, we're having a conversation but it was also — 'OK, don't go wild, just keep it business-like, let's do this.'"

A proud achievement, indeed. But is she just as proud as all those... hairstyles?

"Oh my gosh, I'm thinking: 'what in the heck were you thinking?'" she recalls. "I saw one recently, seriously I looked like the 'Lion King!' It was just this big head of hair I was like — 'what was I thinking?'"

She was likely thinking about her shoes, instead! Vicki's fondness of footwear is no secret to those who know her well.

"I just have always liked shoes. Even when I was a little girl. I didn't care about the Easter dress, I wanted some Easter shoes! That was important to me. I don't know where that came from but to this day, my shoes are much more important than the dress I have on."

Vicki — and her stylish shoes — stepped into NewsChannel 5 more than three decades ago. She'll soon walk away, leaving a legacy of professionalism and grace.

So as our friend Vicki prepares for her next chapter, I had to ask: what would she tell her younger self when she first started out?

"You had no idea that you were going this far. You had no idea! But you did it! We did it!"

