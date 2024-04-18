Celebration National Lineman Appreciation Day in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — April 18 marks National Lineman Appreciation Day.

These hard workers are typically the first to put themselves in harm's way during a storm to make sure home and businesses have power.

Nashville Electric Service has more than 150 dedicated linemen and women employed within the utility who work around the clock to ensure the lights stay on.

Their line workers must undergo extensive training, including a four-year apprentice program consisting of 8,000 hours of on-the-job training. Out in the field, the line workers provide restoration, installation and repair services to more than 400,000 customers throughout the utility’s service area.

It's a job that requires a lot of skill and focus, on top of long hours to make sure a job is completed as quickly and safely as possible.

They are vital to provide the electricity we depend on every day.