Celebration of life for Randy Rayburn to be held Monday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A month after his unexpected death, Randy Rayburn's friends and coworkers will remember the man behind several iconic Nashville restaurants.

A celebration of life will be held in 12 South on Monday night at Urban Grub from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It's open to the community.

Organizers suggest a donation to The Duke and Dean Rayburn Trust or The Randy Rayburn Scholarship at The Randy Rayburn School of Culinary Arts at Nashville State in his honor.

In a social media post from his restaurant Midtown Cafe, it states the spot has been busy with people reaching out and stopping by to share their favorite memories.

