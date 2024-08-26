Watch Now
Celebration of life for Randy Rayburn to be held Monday night

A month after his unexpected death, Randy Rayburn's friends and coworkers will remember the man behind several iconic Nashville restaurants.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A month after his unexpected death, Randy Rayburn's friends and coworkers will remember the man behind several iconic Nashville restaurants.

A celebration of life will be held in 12 South on Monday night at Urban Grub from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It's open to the community.

Organizers suggest a donation to The Duke and Dean Rayburn Trust or The Randy Rayburn Scholarship at The Randy Rayburn School of Culinary Arts at Nashville State in his honor.

In a social media post from his restaurant Midtown Cafe, it states the spot has been busy with people reaching out and stopping by to share their favorite memories.

Do you have more information about this story, or others like it? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.

