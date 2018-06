NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Family and friends gathered to remember a Nashville man who passed away at Bonnaroo.

A celebration of life service was held for Michael Craddock Saturday afternoon. He was found dead inside his car on the Friday morning of Bonnaroo.

His cause of death has not yet been released. His sister told NewsChannel 5 he loved his family and friends, and she added Bonnaroo was one of his favorite places.

A Facebook page has been set up to help cover funeral costs.