Celebration of Motherhood brings together new moms with critical resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's one of the hardest and most rewarding jobs on the planet: becoming a parent. And some new moms and dads may need more help than others making sure they have everything they need for their new bundle of joy.

That's why Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Meharry Medical College will come together on Saturday, April 12 to host a 'Celebration of Motherhood.' The event is free and will give away diapers, wipes, and even car seats through a partnership with the local non-profit group Mother to Mother. New moms can also sit in on panel discussions to talk about their struggles, the birthing experience, and ultimately bond over parenthood. Don't worry - dads will also be represented in the panel!

In addition, new families can also get connected with local organizations that can provide helpful resources catered to those who are in the midst of postpartum life or are preparing to give birth - like breastfeeding, mental health, and doula support.

The Celebration of Motherhood coincides with Black Maternal Health Week - a time to have important conversations about supporting new, young moms who may not feel like they have a voice. NewsChannel5's Carrie Sharp spoke with Dr. Rolanda Lister, an OBGYN at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, about how this event can help change the narrative.

"A lot of times when you hear the conversation regarding black maternal health, you hear about the dismal statistics. We know that black women have three to four times the risk of maternal death compared to our non-black or white counterparts, and that's really a tragedy. But what's sometimes lost in that conversation is that's the dominant narrative, when in reality, the majority of moms and babies that are born to black and brown mothers will survive and will thrive."

The event, which runs from 12:00 - 4:00 PM, is free - but space is limited. Register now for your spot here.

