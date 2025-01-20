Celebration Youth Chorus performs at the Schermerhorn MLK celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At the steps of the Lincoln Memorial we remember the historical "I Have a Dream" speech by Martin Luther King Jr.

This, and many other of his speeches during the Civil Rights Movement, revealed the hope Martin Luther King Jr. had for the future.

Margaret Campbelle-Holman instills these principles in the youth she guides as part of the Celebration Youth Chorus.

"That is what Dr. King was trying to find ways of what does harmony feel like in our daily lives," said Campbelle-Holman.

The Celebration Youth Chorus has brought children from Nashville's schools to the performance for 27 years.

"Many of these kids even today this is their first time in this building, their families this is the first time they have come to an orchestra concert," said Campbelle-Holman.

Margaret Campbell-Holman founded the group.

"What I experienced in the segregated school system of Nashville has prompted to do what I am doing now." said Campbelle-Holman.

She instills the same lessons of learning identity, character and respect in her students just as her mother did teaching choir at the African-American school Cameron High School in Nashville.

The Nashville Symphony performed MLK: A Celebration in Song conducted by Jonathan Taylor Rush.

"I hope people back leave this concert feeling like they have a job to do as well but feeling the love and unity around the room," said Taylor Rush.

Alongside the Celebration Chorus, youth in Nashville's community learn history and heritage through their performance.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).