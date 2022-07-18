CELINA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Due to questionable invoices discovered and reported by the mayor of Celina, it was discovered that a plant supervisor, a retired supervisor and an employee of the Celina Wastewater Treatment Plant used city resources for their private business.

Investigators determined that the three cohorts used city time, chemicals, the plant's laboratory and equipment to perform water sample testing and analysis to cut costs for the operation of their private business.

The three were paid a total of $10,847.52 by the city while also working for their business.

The value of the plant's laboratory resources and equipment that were used cost the City of Celina a total of $10,898.04.

Additionally, the employees' private business generated $277,875 from January 2014 through November 2020, while they had been simultaneously working on city time, with plant equipment.

A total of $15,328.69 in comp time payments were also made to the nonretired supervisor and plant employee.

“Our investigators have recommended that Celina officials take steps to improve supervision and oversight of wastewater plant employees,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “It’s also important for the city to properly enforce its personnel policies regarding outside employment and adhere to federal law regarding limits on compensatory time.”