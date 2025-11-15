Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Power restored after CEMC outage affecting about 3,600 members in the Gallatin area

Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation
Update: Power has been restored, according to CEMC.
Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation says crews are working to restore power after an outage affecting about 3,600 members in the Gallatin area. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, according to the cooperative.

CEMC is asking members to report outages using the SmartHub mobile app, or by calling or texting OUT to 800-987-2362. Customers can also view updates on the interactive outage map on CEMC’s website.

The cooperative says crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

