Centennial Art Center holds holiday exhibit to display handmade art by students and staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Centennial Art Center is kicking off the holiday season with their annual student and staff holiday exhibit to unwrap artwork and gifts handcrafted by students and staff.

The gallery is open to the public and visitors can find handmade gift options like pottery, sculpture, jewelry, paintings, handmade cards, and more for the hard-to-buy-for people on their holiday shopping list.

In this annual exhibit, Art Center students and staff display artwork created in classes offered through the Metro Parks’ Visual Arts Program. There are also several prominent painters and potters that have been connected to the arts community in Nashville for years.

“When the students from our various classes are gathered together in one space, it really highlights the broad impact the Metro Parks Visual Arts Program has on the Nashville community,” said Centennial Art Center Director Joshua Wagner.

This annual exhibit also serves as a fundraiser for the Metro Parks Visual Arts Division through its friend's group, Creative Parks Nashville, a non-profit organization that supports Metro Parks Visual, Music and Theatre Divisions. A portion of the sales directly benefit visual arts programming for the community.

The gallery is free and open to the public. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will run until December 21st.

Class registration for the 2024 Winter/Spring Session will begin online at 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23