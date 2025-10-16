Centennial High School football coach arrested in Nashville prostitution sting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have arrested Centennial High School football coach Herman “Jay” Graham III, 50, on felony charges after he tried to pay a minor for sex during a Nashville sting operation.

Metro Nashville Police officials said the arrest was part of a joint effort between the Metro Police Special Victims Division and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation targeting adults soliciting minors online.

According to investigators, Graham responded to an ad posted on an escort website and began texting with an undercover officer posing as a 16-year-old girl. Police said he agreed to pay $120 for sex and showed up at a Nashville hotel, where he handed over the cash and was immediately taken into custody.

Two other men were also arrested during the operation. Graham’s bond is set at $45,000.

In an email to parents, Centennial High School Principal Clarissa Haymon confirmed Graham has been fired from his coaching position and suspended without pay from his teaching job.

Graham’s football career began at the University of Tennessee, where he played running back for the Volunteers from 1993 to 1996 before spending time in the NFL with the Ravens, Seahawks and Packers. He went on to coach at several major college programs, including Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida State, ETSU and Texas A&M. He joined Centennial High School earlier this year as head football coach.

Metro Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

