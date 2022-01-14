Centennial HS closed Friday after teen drives into building

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Centennial High School will be closed on Friday after a teenager drove their car into the school building, causing extensive damage.

According to Franklin Police, the crash happened at about 8:45p.m. Thursday.

Officers were told that someone had driven a car into Centennial High School on Mallory Lane, but by the time officers got there, the driver had fled.

A short time later, investigators said the suspect's vehicle was seen on I-65. Williamson County deputies pursued the driver, who was eventually taken into custody a little after 9:00p.m. at Page High School on Arno Road.

Franklin Police said no one was injured in the crash. Charges against the 17-year-old driver are pending. A motive for the crash is unclear.

Centennial High School will be closed to students Friday while crews assess and repair the damage.