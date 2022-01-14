Watch
News

Actions

Centennial HS closed Friday after teen drives into building

Charges pending against the 17-year-old driver
items.[0].image.alt
Franklin Police Dept.
Centennial High School closed Friday after student drives through building
Posted at 11:36 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 00:36:00-05

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Centennial High School will be closed on Friday after a teenager drove their car into the school building, causing extensive damage.

According to Franklin Police, the crash happened at about 8:45p.m. Thursday.

Officers were told that someone had driven a car into Centennial High School on Mallory Lane, but by the time officers got there, the driver had fled.

A short time later, investigators said the suspect's vehicle was seen on I-65. Williamson County deputies pursued the driver, who was eventually taken into custody a little after 9:00p.m. at Page High School on Arno Road.

Franklin Police said no one was injured in the crash. Charges against the 17-year-old driver are pending. A motive for the crash is unclear.

Centennial High School will be closed to students Friday while crews assess and repair the damage.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

Check the forecast