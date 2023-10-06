Watch Now
Centerville puts puddin' on the map this weekend at the National Banana Pudding Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Centerville is putting puddin' on the map! The National Banana Pudding Festival kicks off this weekend at the Hickman County Ag Pavilion.

The festival, which began in 20210, has grown every year not only in the number of people attending, but the nonprofits as well! Each year, nonprofits join in on the fun to make the festival special!

On October 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday October 8 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., attendees can watch contestants go head to head in deciding the best banana pudding in the country.

For just $15 you can fill your tray up with delicious pudding! This is the best way to help support the local non-profits involved as each pudding is prepared by one of them.

When you're not eating pudding during one of the pudding eating contests, why not enjoy some live music at the Arena Stage!

9:00am - 11:00amMable's Front Porch StageNational Banana Pudding Cook-off
10:30am - 11:45amArena StageZiggy & AJ
11:15am - 12:00pmMable's Front Porch StageCook-off Auction
11:45amArena StagePudding Eating Contest
12:00pmArena StageOpening Ceremonies with Carlin Cochran
12:15pm - 1:15pmArena StageZiggy & AJ
12:30pm - 1:30pmMable's Front Porch StageMuletown Stompers
1:30pmArena StageCook-off Winners Announced
1:45pm - 2:45pmArena StageRamblin' Souls
1:45pm - 2:45pmMable's Front Porch StageDaniel Bey Indian Tales
2:45pmArena StagePudding Eating Contest
3:00pm - 3:30pmMable's Front Porch StageMuletown Stompers
3:00pm - 4:00pmArena StageRamblin' Souls
3:30pmMable's Front Porch StageKids Pudding Eating Contest
4:15pm - 5:15pmMable's Front Porch StageDaniel Bey Indian Tales
4:15pm - 6:15pmArena StageBilly Lord Band
Sunday Oct 8
12:00pm - 1:00pmArena StageThe Waymasters
12:15pm - 1:15pmMable's Front Porch StageRunaway Puppet Theater
1:00pmArena StagePudding Eating Contest
1:15pm - 2:30pmArena StageThe Waymasters
1:30pm - 2:30pmMable's Front Porch StageNick Bentley
2:00pmMable's Front Porch StageKid's Pudding Eating Contest
2:45pm - 3:30pmArena StageBrand & Brooks
2:45pm - 3:45pmMable's Front Porch StageRunaway Puppet Theater
3:30pmArena StagePudding Eating Contest
3:45pm - 5:00pmArena StageBrand & Brooks
4:00pm - 5:00pmMable's Front Porch StageNick Bentley

Tickets are still available and can be found here.

