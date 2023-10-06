Centerville puts puddin' on the map this weekend at the National Banana Pudding Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Centerville is putting puddin' on the map! The National Banana Pudding Festival kicks off this weekend at the Hickman County Ag Pavilion.
The festival, which began in 20210, has grown every year not only in the number of people attending, but the nonprofits as well! Each year, nonprofits join in on the fun to make the festival special!
On October 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday October 8 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., attendees can watch contestants go head to head in deciding the best banana pudding in the country.
For just $15 you can fill your tray up with delicious pudding! This is the best way to help support the local non-profits involved as each pudding is prepared by one of them.
When you're not eating pudding during one of the pudding eating contests, why not enjoy some live music at the Arena Stage!
|9:00am - 11:00am
|Mable's Front Porch Stage
|National Banana Pudding Cook-off
|10:30am - 11:45am
|Arena Stage
|Ziggy & AJ
|11:15am - 12:00pm
|Mable's Front Porch Stage
|Cook-off Auction
|11:45am
|Arena Stage
|Pudding Eating Contest
|12:00pm
|Arena Stage
|Opening Ceremonies with Carlin Cochran
|12:15pm - 1:15pm
|Arena Stage
|Ziggy & AJ
|12:30pm - 1:30pm
|Mable's Front Porch Stage
|Muletown Stompers
|1:30pm
|Arena Stage
|Cook-off Winners Announced
|1:45pm - 2:45pm
|Arena Stage
|Ramblin' Souls
|1:45pm - 2:45pm
|Mable's Front Porch Stage
|Daniel Bey Indian Tales
|2:45pm
|Arena Stage
|Pudding Eating Contest
|3:00pm - 3:30pm
|Mable's Front Porch Stage
|Muletown Stompers
|3:00pm - 4:00pm
|Arena Stage
|Ramblin' Souls
|3:30pm
|Mable's Front Porch Stage
|Kids Pudding Eating Contest
|4:15pm - 5:15pm
|Mable's Front Porch Stage
|Daniel Bey Indian Tales
|4:15pm - 6:15pm
|Arena Stage
|Billy Lord Band
|Sunday Oct 8
|12:00pm - 1:00pm
|Arena Stage
|The Waymasters
|12:15pm - 1:15pm
|Mable's Front Porch Stage
|Runaway Puppet Theater
|1:00pm
|Arena Stage
|Pudding Eating Contest
|1:15pm - 2:30pm
|Arena Stage
|The Waymasters
|1:30pm - 2:30pm
|Mable's Front Porch Stage
|Nick Bentley
|2:00pm
|Mable's Front Porch Stage
|Kid's Pudding Eating Contest
|2:45pm - 3:30pm
|Arena Stage
|Brand & Brooks
|2:45pm - 3:45pm
|Mable's Front Porch Stage
|Runaway Puppet Theater
|3:30pm
|Arena Stage
|Pudding Eating Contest
|3:45pm - 5:00pm
|Arena Stage
|Brand & Brooks
|4:00pm - 5:00pm
|Mable's Front Porch Stage
|Nick Bentley
Tickets are still available and can be found here.