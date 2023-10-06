Centerville puts puddin' on the map this weekend at the National Banana Pudding Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Centerville is putting puddin' on the map! The National Banana Pudding Festival kicks off this weekend at the Hickman County Ag Pavilion.

The festival, which began in 20210, has grown every year not only in the number of people attending, but the nonprofits as well! Each year, nonprofits join in on the fun to make the festival special!

On October 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday October 8 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., attendees can watch contestants go head to head in deciding the best banana pudding in the country.

For just $15 you can fill your tray up with delicious pudding! This is the best way to help support the local non-profits involved as each pudding is prepared by one of them.

When you're not eating pudding during one of the pudding eating contests, why not enjoy some live music at the Arena Stage!

9:00am - 11:00am Mable's Front Porch Stage National Banana Pudding Cook-off 10:30am - 11:45am Arena Stage Ziggy & AJ 11:15am - 12:00pm Mable's Front Porch Stage Cook-off Auction 11:45am Arena Stage Pudding Eating Contest 12:00pm Arena Stage Opening Ceremonies with Carlin Cochran 12:15pm - 1:15pm Arena Stage Ziggy & AJ 12:30pm - 1:30pm Mable's Front Porch Stage Muletown Stompers 1:30pm Arena Stage Cook-off Winners Announced 1:45pm - 2:45pm Arena Stage Ramblin' Souls 1:45pm - 2:45pm Mable's Front Porch Stage Daniel Bey Indian Tales 2:45pm Arena Stage Pudding Eating Contest 3:00pm - 3:30pm Mable's Front Porch Stage Muletown Stompers 3:00pm - 4:00pm Arena Stage Ramblin' Souls 3:30pm Mable's Front Porch Stage Kids Pudding Eating Contest 4:15pm - 5:15pm Mable's Front Porch Stage Daniel Bey Indian Tales 4:15pm - 6:15pm Arena Stage Billy Lord Band Sunday Oct 8 12:00pm - 1:00pm Arena Stage The Waymasters 12:15pm - 1:15pm Mable's Front Porch Stage Runaway Puppet Theater 1:00pm Arena Stage Pudding Eating Contest 1:15pm - 2:30pm Arena Stage The Waymasters 1:30pm - 2:30pm Mable's Front Porch Stage Nick Bentley 2:00pm Mable's Front Porch Stage Kid's Pudding Eating Contest 2:45pm - 3:30pm Arena Stage Brand & Brooks 2:45pm - 3:45pm Mable's Front Porch Stage Runaway Puppet Theater 3:30pm Arena Stage Pudding Eating Contest 3:45pm - 5:00pm Arena Stage Brand & Brooks 4:00pm - 5:00pm Mable's Front Porch Stage Nick Bentley

Tickets are still available and can be found here.