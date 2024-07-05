Chancery judge rules not to publish writings of Covenant school shooter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A chancery court judge ordered on Thursday that the documents and writings belonging to the Covenant school shooter will not go public.

This lawsuit emerged as Metro didn't immediately release the shooter's documents in April 2023. At that point, police hadn't released any writings and denied open records requests — including one from us here at NewsChannel 5. Metro Legal said it denied those records because it was part of an open investigation. It then decided not to release anything because of the litigation over the records.

Six people died the day of the shooting on March 27, 2023. The shooter died at the hands of police.

Chancellor I'Ashea L. Myles wrote in her 60-page order that the Tennessee courts have determined that public access to every record at any time doesn't uphold the justice system.

"Therefore, the right to unencumbered access to public 56 records was tempered by certain exceptions, which serve to keep certain information from disclosure as the risk of harm from disclosure is outweighed by the public’s right to know," Myles wrote. "Further, where the United States Congress has spoken, as the supreme law of the land, even the laws enacted in Tennessee must yield to their supremacy."

Statements from the Covenant victim familes

Dr. Erin Kinney, Mother of Will Kinney

"This opinion is an important first step to making sure the killer can’t hurt our babies anymore. The importance is even more clear due to the leaking of stolen police documents, which has violated our parental right to protect our traumatized and grieving children from material that could destroy their lives. We are more resolved than ever to fight to keep our children and everyone’s children safe from this murderer."

The Family of Cindy Peak

"The last year and a half without Cindy has been difficult. But today brings a measure of relief in our family. Denying the shooter some of the notoriety she sought by releasing her vile and unfiltered thoughts on the world is a result everyone should be thankful for. I only wish that others, whether seeking clicks or profit, had felt that way before revealing the depth of depravity that existed in the mind of a mass murderer on March 27."

The Family of Mike Hill

"Our dad found such joy each day at school with those children. He loved serving them and he was always there to protect them. While we still feel the pain of his loss in our lives, this decision helps continue his legacy as our family, Covenant children, and other communities will be more protected because these ramblings will not be able to inspire future attacks from other individuals who are consumed by hate and perceived grievances."

The Family of Evelyn Dieckhaus

"No result will lessen the pain we carry each day. But this decision will ensure no additional burden is added to our family, and that has been a major objective for us. No one should have to live through the nightmare of losing a child to such senseless acts, and our hope is that by keeping the rest of this material from seeing the light of day, it will ensure no other family has to walk this path."

The Family of Hallie Scruggs

"Far too often in our time, cruelty prevails over kindness; evil prevails over justice. Today was not one of those days. Instead, our hope is that the pain and suffering we have endured over the last year won't continue forward to terrorize other families and other communities. Though we still grieve, we are thankful for this result."

The Family of Katherine Koonce

"The Court’s finding vindicates our family’s desire that public focus should be on the nobility of the loved ones who died tragically, and on the gracious support extended to households who suffered loss and trauma."

This is a developing story. We will update this article with more details.