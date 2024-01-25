Changes could be made to help with out-of-pocket costs for TN Promise students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Promise scholarship has helped tens of thousands of students get post-secondary education since its inception almost a decade ago.

Lawmakers recently got a look during the 2023 Annual Report at what's still working and what's not.

The State Comptroller's Office said changes could be made to help more students with out of pocket costs. Those can be a problem for some students to keep up with like transportation costs.

As of 2023, the scholarship had helped more than 126,000 students awarding $207 million. It has had a huge impact.

At it's peak, Promise students make up 48% of post-secondary enrollees in Tennessee and often outperform similar students, earning credits in their first year.

The new State Comptroller Audit found though that most Promise students didn't get their terminating degree within the five-semester limit, but that some did get degrees after they dropped out of the Promise program.

The state comptrollers office has suggested extending the eligibility.

Another suggestion is to eliminate the initial public service requirement and adjust the full time requirement. It requires students to complete eight hours of community service to be eligible and to complete the same amount of hours for each term they're enrolled.

"What we've observed in our research is perhaps the most important part of this process is walking in the door as a Promise student," said TN Comptroller's Office research analyst Robert Quittmeyer. "Because when you are a Promise student at an institution, there's essentially a flag on your account that shows administrators at community and technical colleges that that student has something to lose by losing their Promise eligibility.