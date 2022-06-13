Changes proposed for The Factory in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Changes are on the horizon for The Factory at Franklin to revamp the property just outside of the downtown corridor.

Nashville developers purchased the property in 2021 for $56 million, according to property records.

The Factory at Franklin — a complex of 10 industrial buildings — was built in 1929 and was home to several manufacturers before being purchased by Calvin LeHew in 1996. It was then turned into a retail and entertainment complex and later sold to businessman Brad Kelley.

In plans submitted to the City of Franklin, developers would like to redo sidewalk access to Liberty Pike and Franklin Road, along with reorganizing the available parking.

It would also mean moving the popular Franklin Farmer's Market from its current location to a different piece of the 20-acre property.

The group also wants to create a carousel building, featuring the work of Ken Means, who already has a workshop inside the building making pieces for rides. This addition would create 2,600 new square feet.

Additionally, developers want to add signage to the iconic water tower on the property.

The plans will go through the city's process during the summer.