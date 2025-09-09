Changes proposed to make your trips around Nashville easier, cheaper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know the challenges of getting around town, especially as traffic continues to worsen. WeGo is looking to make changes to its winter bus service to make life easier for all of us.

The transit system plans to add longer service hours and more frequent stops on certain routes.

Carrie Sharp talked with WeGo's Eric Melcher about one change that could help you navigate Nashville more easily on busy weekends.

"Sundays are one of those ones where we scale back hours some, and now we're having them be uniform with the rest of the week."

Another program would help keep more of your money in your pocket, WeGo's free fare program, which is part of the Choose How You Move initiative.

"Basically it provides free fare for qualified riders and it's gonna go through, it looks like, departments and agencies across Nashville, that they'll be the ones actually distributing the quick ticket cards."

The free fare program will roll out this fall.

As for the route changes, you can expect those in January if they're approved. You can find more details on what other changes are being proposed here.

