Chargers' Joe Alt carted off field with ankle injury against Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Joe Alt hurt his right ankle late in the second quarter Sunday against the Tennessee Titans and was carted off the field.

The Chargers said Alt was questionable to return.

Alt missed three games with a sprained right ankle and returned Oct. 23 in the Chargers' win over Minnesota. He didn't get up after a long incompletion by Justin Herbert with 4:49 left in the first half against Tennessee.

Jamaree Salyer replaced Alt, and the Chargers gave up their second sack on the next play after Alt was taken off the field. The Chargers already had right tackle Bobby Hart leave in the first quarter with a groin injury.

