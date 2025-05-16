Charges against bus driver dismissed after crash in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — At a court hearing on Friday in Sumner County, the District Attorney requested that the case against school bus driver Pam Harris be dismissed.

Harris was behind the wheel of a school bus accident last month and was issued a citation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol for “failure to exercise due care” while driving for Sumner County Schools. The THP said the preliminary information showed the bus rolled onto its side into the creek off Rock House Hollow Road.

I spoke with District Attorney Ray Whitley. He told me that Harris had done nothing criminal and that this was simply an accident.

General Whitley said the THP appropriately wrote a citation with the information they had when the accident happened. But a review of the facts found that Harris did nothing wrong.

Harris has completed the paperwork to have the citation expunged.

She still has her job and is expected to be back behind the wheel of a school bus transporting the children next year.

