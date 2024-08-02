Charges dropped for the owner of car involved in deadly hit and run on TSU football player

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect who was taken into custody in the deadly hit-and-run case that claimed the life of a beloved TSU football player will not face charges.
Arsenio Miller turned himself in last week after Metro Police issued arrest warrants against him in the death of 20-year-old Chazan Page.
Investigators say Miller is the owner of the car that hit Page, but prosecutors say they could not move forward with charging Miller due to a lack of evidence. In a statement, the DA's office wrote "After consultation with MNPD, insufficient evidence exists for a successful prosecution at this time."
The charges are dropped, and police are working to see if they can get new leads or find more evidence to get answers.
Page attended Lipscomb Academy in high school and then went to Tennessee State University. He played football all four years of high school, and in college was one of two offensive linemen to play and start in all 11 games according to TSU's website.
