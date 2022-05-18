Charges pending for student who threatened Clarksville schools with violence

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A student who made threats of violence at West Creek Middle School in Clarksville has been identified and charges are pending.

Tuesday, Principal Stephanie Whelpley at West Creek Middle School in Clarksville emailed parents stating that school administration and law enforcement had been made aware of a post on social media referencing an anonymous, nonspecific threat of school violence planned for Wednesday.

"Please know school safety is our top priority, and we thoroughly investigate [every] rumor," Whelpley wrote. "Law enforcement is investigating the post and there will be extra law enforcement presence at school tomorrow. If anyone has any information about the source of the social media post, please report any information to our SRO... or school administration."

The threats were taken seriously and parents were reminded that state law allowed the school to press charges for recklessly threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property or at a school-related activity, no matter the means of communication. Even non-credible threats are chargeable.

Within three hours, the source of the threats was identified by School Resource Officers and the MCSO Criminal Investigations Division, and legal action was taken, outcome currently pending.

"Parents, please continue to partner with us by talking to your children about online safety, appropriate behaviors, and consequences for criminal behaviors," wrote Whelpley, in a follow-up email. "For our entire community, we want to reiterate the importance of immediately reporting any school safety concern to an SRO, teacher, administrator, or other trusted adult and not sharing rumors of school violence at school, on social media, or anywhere."