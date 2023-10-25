Charles Esten gears up for upcoming Light the Night Walk on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Light the Night returns October 27 at First Horizon Park. The evening walk draws a crowd of thousands to raise funds for those battling cancer, specifically leukemia and lymphoma. Attendees can register here.

Musician and actor Charles Esten has seen the fight against the disease firsthand. His daughter, Addie, is a survivor and each year he takes time to raise money for the cause. Esten once again serves as the Light the Night Honorary Chair.

Last year, the walk raised more than a million dollars for those who are battling cancer. A link to donate can be found here.

Following the walk, the 10th Annual Light the LATE Night Concert is happening at Analog at the Hutton Hotel.

The show runs 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There is also an opportunity to participate the morning following the walk, Esten will be hosting the LLS Light the Morning Brunch at The 404 Kitchen. Your ticket includes an incredible meal from 404's executive chef Matt Bolus, Bloody Mary Bar by Tito's and songs & stories from Esten - the ultimate "Nashville Style" meet & greet.

Schedule of Events

5:30 PM – Festival Activities Begin

7:00 PM – Opening Ceremony

7:30 PM – Walk Begins

8:30 PM – Event Ends

Other FAQ's

How long is the walk? The walk is approximately one mile.

What if there is weather on event day? The in-person event is rain or shine.

Are dogs allowed? No

What else is allowed? Wheelchairs, Strollers, and Scooters

Can participants turn in donations at the event? Yes, participants can turn in donations at the Donation Collection tent at the event. Checks and credit cards accepted, No cash!

Will there be food? Yes, food will be available for purchase- cash is NOT accepted. Food vendors include Waldo’s Chicken (100% donated back to LLS!) and Taziki’s. Water and snacks will be provided for all participants.