Charlotte Pike water main break affects traffic, West Nashville water service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A break in a 16 inch water main on Charlotte Pike near the White Bridge Road intersection has affected traffic and West Nashville water services. The break occurred due to natural causes and Metro Water Services crews are working to make repairs as quickly as possible.

It is unclear how many water service customers will be affected, but the break is receiving active attention to be as isolated as possible.

Traffic in the affected area of Charlotte Pike has been reduced to one lane.

St. Cecilia Academy dismissed its students early because the break caused their bathrooms to stop working.

The repair time estimate will be announced after an excavation and assessment of the amount of damage the pipe has sustained.