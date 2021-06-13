Charlotte residents reflect following Joseph Daniels verdict

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the trial of Joseph Daniels comes to an end, so does a dark chapter for the quiet town of Charlotte.

"It's a senseless crime and it just shouldn't have happened," said Mark Holleman who was vising the town with his family Saturday.

Charlotte played host to the big trial at the Dickson County Justice Center.

"I think that most people here thought he was guilty from the beginning," said lifelong resident Brett Jackson following the verdict of Joseph Daniels. He was found guilty of second-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated child abuse, initiating a false report, and tampering with evidence.

Viewers watched the trial from across the country, but residents in Charlotte got a front row seat.

For some, like Belinda Holman, it's been an emotional journey. "It's been devastating for the county," she said. "It was kind of an either way thing because you didn't really know what the jury was thinking."

For Holman, the trial hit home- Joe Clyde was autistic, just like her grandson. "I mean, he's a baby and there's been so many things that have not added up," Holman said as fought back tears. "I just can't comprehend in my heart how a parent can do that to a child."

Now as Charlotte heals, residents say they're ready to turn a new page.

"I just know this county stepped up. This county always steps up- they take care of their own and we are a community, we're a strong community," said Holman.