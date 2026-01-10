"Chattahoochee" songwriter Jim McBride remembered by longtime friend, collaborator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One thing about Nashville, this is a city that respects its songwriters. The city's saying goodbye to a man behind major hits by country music's biggest names.

A recent Facebook post by Alan Jackson is in tribute to Jim McBride. McBride wrote songs for more artists than we can begin to count; Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, George Jones, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Charley Pride. A songwriter who made a true impact on Nashville has died at 78.

"Jim was the first one to teach me to dig deeper for lyrics," said frequent songwriting partner Roger Murrah. "It helped me the rest of my career."

Murrah has memories of McBride going back more than 55 years. He remembers McBride then as a fan of the Grand Ole Opry.

"Jim was an advocate for what we call true old school country music," Murrah said. "Country music has its own dialogue, its own culture. To understand it is to know who we're playing for."

In the late 60s into the early 70s, McBride and Murrah began writing songs in a studio in Alabama, the home state for both of them. It was around this time, NewsChannel 5 (then known as WLAC) became the spot where Hee Haw was recorded. McBride wrote some songs that were featured on the show. However, when Murrah moved to Nashville, McBride wasn't so sure. He had a steady job at the post office.

"I think Jim was just being smart," Murrah said. "He had a family. He wanted to be a little more sure of the possibility of things happening in Nashville. His mindset? He needed a little more proof."

Then a song changed both of their lives. Conway Twitty released a song the two co-wrote; A Bridge That Just Won't Burn.

"It was mine and his first top five record," Murrah remembered. "We couldn't believe it. It was the big time as far as we were concerned."

Both went on to amazing careers, including each writing huge hits for Alan Jackson. Murrah co-wrote Don't Rock the Jukebox. McBride's co-writes include Someday and Chattahoochee.

"There was just no holding it back," Murrah said of Chattahoochee. "We knew it'd be a monster, monster record."

Murrah and McBride never lost contact. They ended up writing about 15 songs together over many years.

"Alan said Jim understood country music," Murrah said, referring to Jackson's Facebook post. "I think that's one of the highest compliments he could give him. My favorite song he wrote with Alan is Chasing That Neon Rainbow. I think that's one of the best country songs ever written. I got the opportunity to tell Jim that, and I was so glad I got to tell him that. Thousands of people come to Nashville to do what Jim McBride did. He did it."

