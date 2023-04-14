Chattanooga man convicted for defrauding elderly widow of $1.2 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A 65-year old man from Chattanooga, Tennessee has been convicted after defrauding an elderly woman of $1.2 million he spent on cars, lottery tickets and more.

12 felony counts related to scheming to defraud an elderly widow.

Karl Hampton was convicted of 12 felony counts related to the scheme. His wife, who was not named in a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering in February.

In 2018, Hampton met the victim when he visited her home as an exterminator. For the next two years, he spent that time tricking the widow that he would take care of her personally and financially.

He defrauded the widow of $1.2 million. Hampton spent the money on luxury items such as a Lexus GX460, a 4.3-karat diamond ring, lottery tickets, investments, and opening a line of credit worth $500,000 with the widow house as collateral.

Hampton's sentencing date is August 11, 2023. His wife will be sentenced on June 16, 2023.