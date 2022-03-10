Watch
News

Actions

Chattanooga tip leads to arrest of Nashville man wanted for deadly shooting

gcmart shooting.jpeg
WTVF
Police investigate shooting on JC Napier Court.
gcmart shooting.jpeg
Posted at 4:49 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 17:49:38-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities arrested a man Thursday in Chattanooga in connection to shooting another outside a Nashville gas station nearly a year ago.

Police said Melvin Evans was the primary suspect related to the deadly shooting of Jashaun Cane-Germane last May. Evans, 51, is accused of killing Cane-Germane, 24, outside a market at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Lafayette Street. Investigators said the men engaged in an argument inside the store before the shooting.

The U.S. Marshal’s Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force today arrested Evans after following a Crime Stoppers tip, which led to him being found in a Chattanooga home.

Authorities said they will transport him back to Nashville.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap