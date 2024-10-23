Chattanooga Zoo wants your help to name newest primate members

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Chattanooga Zoo recently welcomed two very special animals that are known to be critically endangered. The zoo is celebrating the birth of Pied Tamarins.

The primates are only found in a small area of the Brazilian Rainforest and have been considered endangered because of habitat destruction as a nearby port city expands. Unfortunately, this means they could go extinct in a matter of decades.

Having the birth is very special for Chattanooga as they're one of six zoos with this species, giving them around 25% of the U.S. pied tamarin population.

Their parents names are Daphne and Dudley and Zoo staff members want your help to name the babies. They've narrowed down potential names to three pairs: Appa & Momo, Apple & Cherry or Merry & Pippin

The winner will be announced in mid-November. A link to vote can be found here.