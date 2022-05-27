Cheatham County inmate tracked down after escape from hospital

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheatham County jail inmate Ricky Roach escaped custody earlier Thursday while being treated at the hospital in Ashland City.

The sheriff put out a BOLO alert.

And, Roach is back in custody tonight.

The sheriff tells NewsChannel 5 that a resident recognized Roach from the BOLO alert, drew down on him and held him at gunpoint in Ashland City until deputies arrived.

That resident turned out to be Steven Ellis, a reserve deputy with the Ashland City Police Department. He was listening to the scanners as the manhunt unfolded, looked up and the suspect was right outside his house.

So he got his weapon and the suspect got down on the ground and complied without incident.

