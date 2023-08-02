Cheatham County School board meetings have a new public forum policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheatham County School Board is changing up the way they allow individuals in the public to participate in board meetings, and it requires more time and forms.

In order to comply with a new state law and new board policies, individuals are only allowed to comment on issues that are on the current board agenda.

If you want to speak at a public forum, you have to fill out a form at least 3 days before the board meeting.

Delegations must select one representative to speak on their behalf, unless the board determines otherwise.

If there is something that you want to see on the agenda that isn't there, you can submit a form and request that the item be placed on the agenda. It must be submitted to the Director of Schools office at least 7 days before the meeeting.

School Board meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Board Annex, 104 Elizabeth St. in Ashland City. Board agendas are always posted seven days before the meeting and are available on the website.

You can find the forms you need to fill out at the bottom of the public forum page.