Cheatham County Schools closed rest of the week due to staff shortage

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheatham County Schools will be closed the rest of the week due to staff shortages.

Communications Director Tim Adkins made the announcement Wednesday saying all schools and buses will be cleaned while students are out on Thursday and Friday.

He encouraged parents to send their children to school with face masks in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

CCS joins a handful of other schools and districts that have had to close due to COVID-19 cases.

You can read the full announcement below:

"Due to staff shortages, the Cheatham County School District will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 26 and Friday, Aug. 27. This closure includes our daycares. We will take this time to deep clean our school buildings and use an antiviral mist in all of our buildings and on our school buses.

Athletic games on both days will continued to be played as long as players-teams aren’t on quarantine. Due to COVID-19, we strongly encourage our families to have their child(ren) to wear a mask to school and take other precautionary measures such as getting the vaccine if the child is old enough.

These two days will be used as stockpile days or inclement weather days. We currently have 13 stockpile days built into our school calendar. The Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Education announced today that districts will be able to increase the number of stockpile days this year."