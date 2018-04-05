Cheatham County Schools Consider Stocking Narcan

Sarah McCarthy
3:10 PM, Apr 5, 2018
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. - The Cheatham County School Board unanimously passed the first reading of a policy that would allow every school to stock Narcan in two unlocked locations in case of a student overdose.

Cheatham County school resource officers already carry Narcan. No officer has had to use the overdose antidote inside a school

SRO supervisor Chris Gilmore said adding a separate stock of Narcan is purely a precautionary and proactive measure.

The measure needs to pass a second reading before it goes into effect. School board members will consider the policy again in May.

Cheatham County Schools issued a statement to NewsChannel 5, which in part read, "The Cheatham County School District has not seen a need specific to Cheatham County students, but the opioid epidemic is nationwide. We are taking a proactive stance."

