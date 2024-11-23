Cheatham Middle School handed a cease-and-desist over Bearcats mascot, logo from University of Cincinnati

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn (WTVF) — Cheatham Middle School is undergoing a rebranding after the Cheatham County School District was informed in late October that it can no longer use the "Bearcats" mascot.

The decision follows a ruling by the University of Cincinnati, which holds the trademark rights to the "Bearcats" name and logo.

On October 23, the district was notified that the University of Cincinnati had denied its request to retain the mascot, despite the district’s attempts to modify the logo and reach a licensing agreement.

Tim Adkins, Communications Director for Cheatham County Schools, confirmed the rejection of the proposal, saying the university's sports licensing copyright on the term "Bearcats."

“This is a disappointment for our school community,” said Adkins, acknowledging that the Bearcats mascot had been a part of the school’s identity since its founding in 1998.

As a result, Cheatham Middle School will select a new mascot, and the district is reaching out to its stakeholders—including students, parents, staff, and community members—to help guide the rebranding process.

If anyone wants to participate in selecting a new mascot the district has a webpagewhere you can help select one from a list and give your reason why.

“We are hopeful that our stakeholders will help us choose a new mascot that will proudly reflect and represent Cheatham Middle School,” Adkins stated.

Cincinnati-based marketing firm Synergistic, led by Xavier University alum Anthony Breen, has offered its services free of charge, including a new logo and design support, if the school opts to adopt the "Musketeers" mascot.

Breen shared his proposal on social media.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).