Check out Metro Parks summer concert series for a fun and free activity this season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for a fun, family friendly activity this summer? Metro Parks has a summer concert series that is free and open to the public!
Here's a look at the schedule:
Big Band Dance 2024 at Centennial Park's Event Shelter (2500 West End Ave.)
|Date
|Band
|Food Trucks
|June 1
|Rory Partin & His All-Star Big Band
|Wee Chippy, Inka Trailer, GrillWorx, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
|June 8
|South Jackson Street Band
|Wee Chippy, Inka Trailer, GrillWorx, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
|June 15
|Music City Swing
|Livvi's Lunchbox, GrillWorx, April's Kitchen, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
|June 22
|National African American Wind Symphony
|Livvi's Lunchbox, MommaJoy's Hot Chicken, TN Tater Cakes, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
|June 29
|The Lynn Beal Big Band
|MommaJoy's Hot Chicken, J&D Smokers, PHAT Pizza, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
|July 13
|Debbi Bailes & Her Band
|GrillWorx, Roscoes BBQ, PHAT Pizza, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
|July 20
|Merchants of Cool
|J&D Smokers, TN Tater Cakes, April's Kitchen, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
|July 27
|Music City Swing
|Inka Trailer, Roscoes BBQ, TN Tater Cakes, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
|August 3
|The Jazz Alliance Big Band
|Wee Chippy, Livvi's Lunchbox, Roscoes BBQ, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
|August 10
|J. Bradley Big Band
|GrillWorx, MommaJoys Hot Chicken, J&D Smokers, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
|August 17
|5 Points Swag
|Inka Trailer, GrillWorx, MommaJoys Hot Chicken, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
|August 24
|The Moonlighters Big Band
|Livvi's Lunchbox, Roscoe's BBQ, MommaJoys Hot Chicken, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
|August 31
|Music City Big Band
|Wee Chippy, Grillworx, J&D Smokers, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
Band show times start at 7:30 p.m. There will be free dance lessons at 7 p.m.
Red Caboose Concert Series
Friday nights at 684 Jean Collice Road from 7 to 9 p.m.
|Date:
|Band:
|June 7
|Les Kerr & The Bayou Band
|June 14
|San Rafael Band
|June 21
|Johnathan Boddie
|June 28
|The Kelli Cox Collaborative
Carrie recommends:
Wonder Woman; school celebrates beloved teacher living with brain cancer
I think we can all remember our favorite teachers. In so many ways they leave an imprint on our lives. Get your tissue ready for Forrest Sanders' story on Ms. McMurray. She has poured so much into her students, and they are returning the love when it's needed most.
-Carrie Sharp