Check out Metro Parks summer concert series for a fun and free activity this season

WTVF
Posted at 11:25 AM, May 29, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for a fun, family friendly activity this summer? Metro Parks has a summer concert series that is free and open to the public!

Here's a look at the schedule:

Big Band Dance 2024 at Centennial Park's Event Shelter (2500 West End Ave.)

DateBandFood Trucks
June 1Rory Partin & His All-Star Big BandWee Chippy, Inka Trailer, GrillWorx, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
June 8South Jackson Street BandWee Chippy, Inka Trailer, GrillWorx, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
June 15Music City SwingLivvi's Lunchbox, GrillWorx, April's Kitchen, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
June 22National African American Wind SymphonyLivvi's Lunchbox, MommaJoy's Hot Chicken, TN Tater Cakes, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
June 29The Lynn Beal Big BandMommaJoy's Hot Chicken, J&D Smokers, PHAT Pizza, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
July 13Debbi Bailes & Her BandGrillWorx, Roscoes BBQ, PHAT Pizza, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
July 20Merchants of CoolJ&D Smokers, TN Tater Cakes, April's Kitchen, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
July 27Music City SwingInka Trailer, Roscoes BBQ, TN Tater Cakes, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
August 3The Jazz Alliance Big BandWee Chippy, Livvi's Lunchbox, Roscoes BBQ, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
August 10J. Bradley Big BandGrillWorx, MommaJoys Hot Chicken, J&D Smokers, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
August 175 Points SwagInka Trailer, GrillWorx, MommaJoys Hot Chicken, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
August 24The Moonlighters Big BandLivvi's Lunchbox, Roscoe's BBQ, MommaJoys Hot Chicken, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady
August 31Music City Big BandWee Chippy, Grillworx, J&D Smokers, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady

Band show times start at 7:30 p.m. There will be free dance lessons at 7 p.m.

Red Caboose Concert Series

Friday nights at 684 Jean Collice Road from 7 to 9 p.m.

Date:Band:
June 7Les Kerr & The Bayou Band
June 14San Rafael Band
June 21Johnathan Boddie
June 28The Kelli Cox Collaborative


