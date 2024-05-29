Check out Metro Parks summer concert series for a fun and free activity this season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for a fun, family friendly activity this summer? Metro Parks has a summer concert series that is free and open to the public!

Here's a look at the schedule:

Big Band Dance 2024 at Centennial Park's Event Shelter (2500 West End Ave.)



Date Band Food Trucks June 1 Rory Partin & His All-Star Big Band Wee Chippy, Inka Trailer, GrillWorx, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady June 8 South Jackson Street Band Wee Chippy, Inka Trailer, GrillWorx, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady June 15 Music City Swing Livvi's Lunchbox, GrillWorx, April's Kitchen, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady June 22 National African American Wind Symphony Livvi's Lunchbox, MommaJoy's Hot Chicken, TN Tater Cakes, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady June 29 The Lynn Beal Big Band MommaJoy's Hot Chicken, J&D Smokers, PHAT Pizza, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady July 13 Debbi Bailes & Her Band GrillWorx, Roscoes BBQ, PHAT Pizza, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady July 20 Merchants of Cool J&D Smokers, TN Tater Cakes, April's Kitchen, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady July 27 Music City Swing Inka Trailer, Roscoes BBQ, TN Tater Cakes, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady August 3 The Jazz Alliance Big Band Wee Chippy, Livvi's Lunchbox, Roscoes BBQ, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady August 10 J. Bradley Big Band GrillWorx, MommaJoys Hot Chicken, J&D Smokers, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady August 17 5 Points Swag Inka Trailer, GrillWorx, MommaJoys Hot Chicken, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady August 24 The Moonlighters Big Band Livvi's Lunchbox, Roscoe's BBQ, MommaJoys Hot Chicken, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady August 31 Music City Big Band Wee Chippy, Grillworx, J&D Smokers, Fratellos, Lemonade Lady

Band show times start at 7:30 p.m. There will be free dance lessons at 7 p.m.

Red Caboose Concert Series

Friday nights at 684 Jean Collice Road from 7 to 9 p.m.

Date: Band: June 7 Les Kerr & The Bayou Band June 14 San Rafael Band June 21 Johnathan Boddie June 28 The Kelli Cox Collaborative