Check Out Rideshare Information For New Year's Eve In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - New Year's Eve is the busiest night of the year for rideshare companies like Lyft and Uber. One Lyft driver shared her advice for making your night as stress free as possible.
"People’s pictures are important," said Rachel Pearl, Lyft's top late night driver. "If you have an updated picture, it will really help us find you."
Pearl also recommends being specific about what you're wearing, who you're with, and where you can meet. Being open to walking a few blocks to meet your driver can also save time.
"Sometimes just walking a block over can make a big difference," Pearl said.
Nashville has designated rideshare pickup points in these locations:
Lyft is offering riders 18 percent off their New Year's Eve ride with the discount code NYENASH18.