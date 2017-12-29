Check Out Rideshare Information For New Year's Eve In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - New Year's Eve is the busiest night of the year for rideshare companies like Lyft and Uber. One Lyft driver shared her advice for making your night as stress free as possible.

"People’s pictures are important," said Rachel Pearl, Lyft's top late night driver. "If you have an updated picture, it will really help us find you."

Pearl also recommends being specific about what you're wearing, who you're with, and where you can meet. Being open to walking a few blocks to meet your driver can also save time.

"Sometimes just walking a block over can make a big difference," Pearl said.

Nashville has designated rideshare pickup points in these locations:

James Robertson Pkwy - 4th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North on both sides of James Robertson Parkway

Rosa Parks - From Charlotte Avenue to James Robertson Parkway along the Capitol Hill on the south and east side of the street (along grassy part of Capital)

Rosa Parks - Northbound from the 10th Circle North intersection to Farmers' Market driveway. No pickups are allowed in the intersection of Harrison Street

Jefferson Street - Rosa Parks to 7th Avenue North on both sides of Jefferson Street

Lyft is offering riders 18 percent off their New Year's Eve ride with the discount code NYENASH18.