Check out this free event happening this weekend in downtown Nashville

Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival
Dan Blommel
Cherry blossom festival returns to Nashville on April 9th. <br/><br/>
Posted at 11:51 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 12:51:36-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The sun will be out and the weather is expected to be warming up this weekend! With that is the urge to get out and have some fun!

If you're in downtown Nashville this weekend, you can enjoy this free event! The Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival is Saturday, April 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Public Square Park.

Here's a look at the map of vendors provided by the festival.

sign-map_orig.png
sign-vendors_orig.png

You can enjoy a full day of Japanese music, food and more at this event!


