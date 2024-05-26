Check the latest outages as severe weather moves through the area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we brace for severe weather across the mid-state, we want to make sure you're aware of all the outages.
Here's the latest as of 10 a.m.
This will be updated as numbers come in.
NES - 25
MTE - 11
CEMC - 4,933
CDE - 9,409
Pennyrile - 25,182
Duck River - 3
Upper Cumberland - 12
