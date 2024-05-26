Watch Now
Check the latest outages as severe weather moves through the area

Posted at 9:22 AM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 10:53:56-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we brace for severe weather across the mid-state, we want to make sure you're aware of all the outages.

Here's the latest as of 10 a.m.

This will be updated as numbers come in.

NES - 25
MTE - 11
CEMC - 4,933
CDE - 9,409
Pennyrile - 25,182
Duck River - 3
Upper Cumberland - 12

