Cheekwood begins efforts to restore damaged trees following December's arctic blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — December's arctic blast came with a lot of destruction to Middle Tennessee's vegetation leaving trees and gardens in disarray. The Cheekwood gardens were no exception and crews began restoration this week.

They've been busy this week replanting and restoring all that was lost which includes dozens of trees. Cheekwood's plan has been to wait and see what would survive and restore itself, but now six months later, it's clear what didn't.

The first step is to remove almost 50 Cryptomeria trees which are almost all located in the Turner Seasons Garden. That's where the TRAINS! exhibit is located which will be closed until the end of the week.

Once that's completed, there's a short and long-term plan to renew the rest of the plants affected which includes the historic boxwood collection around the Mansion.

You can donate to these efforts here.