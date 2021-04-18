Cheekwood celebrates annual "Dogs and Dogwoods" event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheekwood is going to the dogs! That's because it's the annual Cheekwood "Dogs and Dogwoods" event this weekend. The estate's nationally accredited Dogwood collection will be on full display.

The trees are native to Tennessee. More than 300 Dogwoods are on Cheekwood grounds for both humans and their four-legged friends to admire.

"Folks enjoy any opportunity, we found, to kind of get out and explore with their friends. Many of our members and guests have been kind of limited to walking their dog around the block and through the neighborhood so we're excited, as we have been for other events, to open Cheekwood up," said Vice-President of Gardens and Facilities, Peter Grimaldi.

The property is equipped with water stations for your dog. The event will continue Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.