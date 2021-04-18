Watch
News

Actions

Cheekwood celebrates annual "Dogs and Dogwoods" event

items.[0].image.alt
Olivia Michael
Dogs and their humans strolled through Cheekwood Saturday as part of its "Dogs and Dogwoods" event.
Cheekwood dogs
Posted at 9:26 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 22:26:39-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheekwood is going to the dogs! That's because it's the annual Cheekwood "Dogs and Dogwoods" event this weekend. The estate's nationally accredited Dogwood collection will be on full display.

The trees are native to Tennessee. More than 300 Dogwoods are on Cheekwood grounds for both humans and their four-legged friends to admire.

"Folks enjoy any opportunity, we found, to kind of get out and explore with their friends. Many of our members and guests have been kind of limited to walking their dog around the block and through the neighborhood so we're excited, as we have been for other events, to open Cheekwood up," said Vice-President of Gardens and Facilities, Peter Grimaldi.

The property is equipped with water stations for your dog. The event will continue Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast