Cheekwood celebrates el Día de los Muertos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a celebration in which the world of the living and the world of the dead reunite.

"El Día de los Muertos is like honoring our ancestors, loved ones, and keeping them alive in our hearts," said Arcelia Vázquez, who is on the committee for Cheekwood's El Día de Los Muertos celebration. It's Cheekwood's oldest and biggest event.

"So, it's believed [on] the day of the dead they are allowed to come back and visit their people," said Vázquez.

The event included a display of altars for the departed and murals depicting the Day of the Dead created by local students. Roughly 9,000 guests could also sample Latin American cuisine and take in the sights and sounds of the festival.

"This has really built up a following," said Vice President of Education and Outreach at Cheekwood, Nathalie Lavine. "The Latinx community has really come behind it and we make sure that it feels authentic and feels like it's theirs to own."

Each detail of the event was carefully curated after months of planning.

"It's very much an accessible day because we do English, we do Spanish, and so it's an opportunity for folks — either they celebrate and they want to be part of the community or they just want to learn about it. We've got a little bit of both," said Lavine.

Organizers hope those of all different backgrounds could immerse themselves in the meaningful tradition.

"It's a way not only for remembering the loved ones, but to stay connected with the ones around you," Vázquez said.

Tickets to the event have sold out.