Cheekwood Harvest opens through October with 75,000 pumpkins and 4,000 mums

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheekwood Harvest is back with an explosion of more than 75,000 pumpkins in the annual Pumpkin Village, with three pumpkin houses, sweeps of more than 4,000 chrysanthemums and a nine-foot-tall P’mumkin topiary made of orange mums arranged in the shape of a giant pumpkin.

Bring family and friends out to stroll through the Bradford Robertson Color Garden, capture the perfect harvest photo, walk along the scarecrow trail, and tap your toes to music in the beer garden each weekend.

Round out the day by picking out a pumpkin to take home and carve with the family!

Cheekwood Harvest runs through October 27. Tickets can be purchased here.