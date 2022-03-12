Cheekwood in Bloom opening day postponed due to snow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A late-winter snowfall blanketed Middle Tennessee overnight. The March winter weather caused Cheekwood to close on Saturday — postponing its Cheekwood in Bloom opening day.

The event that celebrates the spring season is in its 10th year. This year's Cheekwood in Bloom is expected to be bigger and brighter than ever.

"Soon, there will be an incredible display of 250,000 bulbs this spring. We generally have 100,000 tulips and around about 50,000 other bulbs. And this year to celebrate the 10th anniversary, we planted another 100,000 daffodils," said Jane MacLeod, president and CEO of Cheekwood.

While precautions have been taken, MacLeod said this March-dusting will kill some plants.

"We're protecting some of our smaller spring-blooming trees with coverings, the larger trees that we can't cover — some of our magnolias — we will likely lose," she said.

On Saturday 2.8 inches of snowfall was recorded at the Nashville International Airport.