Cheekwood opens LIGHT: Bruce Munro exhibit through October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The luminous light installations featuring the work of renowned British artist Bruce Munro return to Nashville in the exhibition, LIGHT: Bruce Munro at Cheekwood.

Tickets can be found here.

It runs through October 27. Munro first presented his award-winning outdoor art exhibition for only the second time in North America at Cheekwood in 2013.

Cheekwood is honored to again host this exhibition for a special 10th-anniversary celebration featuring immersive, grand-scale light installations that are displayed throughout Cheekwood’s beautiful vistas, manicured gardens, The Carell Trail, in the Historic Mansion & Museum and Frist Learning Center.

LIGHT is designed to respond to and enhance the outdoor garden and indoor gallery experiences, encouraging an awareness of our individual and collective journeys through time and space.

The interplay between Munro’s three-dimensional creations and the surrounding environment—at dusk and after dark—heightens the sense of time’s passage, reinforced through works with expressed childhood and literary themes.

Whether backlit sea glass or pigment on paper, his two-dimensional works likewise comment on life through the “language of light” as seen in the mansion galleries.