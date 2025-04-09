Cheekwood to hold final day of Spring Festival Sunday and welcomes the Music in the Beer Garden this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You only one more chance to go to the Spring Festival this weekend at Cheekwood. The event started in early March and ends April 13th. It welcomed the public to see 250,000 tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths come to life.

As one event ends another begins. The Music in the Beer Garden starts Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is where live full-band sets are joined with seasonal beers, cocktails and other drinks for you to enjoy the day.

They invite you to bring a picnic blanket and kick back to enjoy the day. There will be food trucks and live music. Guitarist Denny Jiosa is set to perform Saturday April 12th and Nigerian American musician Sunny Dada will perform Sunday, April 13th.

The event will run every weekend during the month of April. Click hereto reserve tickets for upcoming events.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com