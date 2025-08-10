Cheers to learning: Clarksville distillery pairs cocktails with school supply drive to aid local education

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville distillery is pouring support into local education this weekend through a donation initiative that combines cocktails with a school supply drive.

"We're donating $1 from every cocktail that we sell over the course of the weekend," said Matt Cunningham, founder of Old Glory Distilling Company.

The money will go to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation, which provides grant funding, supplies, scholarships, and programs that help schools collaborate with businesses.

"It's a foundation that supports a lot of initiatives for the community, especially the education system. So there's things that they do that, let's say, the school system itself can't fund," Cunningham said.

The cause is personal for Cunningham, who has deep roots in the Clarksville community.

"I grew up here, going to the school system here, part of the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System," Cunningham said.

Beyond the monetary donations, Old Glory is also hosting their "Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive," collecting items for students.

"All weekend long, we've been collecting school supplies, so everything from backpacks, pencils, crayons, anything you can imagine," Cunningham said.

This marks the second year of the supply drive at Old Glory Distilling Company.

