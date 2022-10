NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Grilled Cheeserie owners Crystal and Joseph Bogan closed their location in Downtown Franklin earlier in October. Now, they also plan to close the location on Main Street in East Nashville. Its last day will be Monday.

They said this decision will enable them to regain full control of the company, which began with one food truck.

You can still get your comfort food fix at their Hillsboro Village location as well as the food truck which continues rolling all around town.