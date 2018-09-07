Cher's 2019 Tour Includes A Stop In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Cher is kicking off 2019 with a new tour to promote her upcoming album and it includes a stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The concert is set for Thursday, January 31. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 14.

The “Here We Go Again” tour kicks off on January 17 in Fort Myers, Florida. It’s Cher’s first U.S. tour in five years.

She is expected to perform many of her hits, along with new songs from her upcoming album, Dancing Queen – her tribute to ABBA.

The Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner is scheduled to be honored at the Kennedy Center later this year.

